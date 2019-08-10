Mokokobale Makgopa talks dark-skinned girls in the industry

Scandal! actress Mokokobale Makgopa has gushed over dark-skinned actresses in the industry that have broken barriers and made it easier for her to pursue her dream of acting.

Mokokobale, who plays the role of Selewa on the hit e.tv soapie, says representation in the industry was important, especially for those who could feel marginalised because of their skin tone.

"Something amazing happens when you watch stories that reflect your lived experience. There is something magical about seeing someone who has the same hair as you have, the same dark tone that you have, represented on national TV."

She said she was inspired actress such as Grace Mahlaba, Masasa Mbangeni and Brenda Ngxoli.