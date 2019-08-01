Pic of The Day

Jordyn Woods compares her Kardashian fallout to cancer: It became like a tumour

By Jessica Levitt - 01 August 2019 - 10:22
Ousted from the Kardashian's tight knit inside circle, Jordyn Woods says she is hoping for a reconciliation with former bestie Kylie, one day.
Jordyn Woods did not hold back about her relationship with the Kardashian/Jenner clan after a massive fallout with the family earlier this year, calling the backlash she received cancerous.

She is on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK, in which she spoke about the cheating scandal involving herself and Tristan Thompson, insisting that she never wanted to "see anyone hurt".

Jordyn, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner, was accused of cheating with Tristan , Khloe Kardashian's baby-daddy.

She denied the allegations, but did admit that he tried to kiss her. At the time, Khloe ripped into her on social media and the fallout led to Jordyn being ousted from the powerful Hollywood family, with their fans taking daily shots at her.

She said she became obsessed with the online comments.

“It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name. When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumour. It became cancerous to me.”

Jordyn said despite the split with Kylie, she still had hope that the two would make amends.

“I love her. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

She said she had taken time to understand what happened and make peace with herself.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships?”

