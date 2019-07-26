Pic of The Day

Celebs and influencers party the night away at the purpose dinner

By SowetanLIVE - 26 July 2019 - 10:41
Actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge, visual artist Trevor Stuurman and DJ Zinhle
Actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge, visual artist Trevor Stuurman and DJ Zinhle
Image: Supplied

Consumer goods company Unilever hosted a number of social media influencers, celebrities and members of the media for 3 days in Umhlanga for its first ever ‘beauty with purpose’ showcase by the company’s Beauty & Personal Care wing.

The three-day journey was designed to create a truly unique experience for their partners and to fully immerse them in their brands through interactive sessions, learning first-hand about product innovations and the comapny's core purpose.

Trending

Latest Videos

Massive fire roaring in Makhanda
Massive fire roaring in Makhanda
X