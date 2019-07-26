Celebs and influencers party the night away at the purpose dinner

Consumer goods company Unilever hosted a number of social media influencers, celebrities and members of the media for 3 days in Umhlanga for its first ever ‘beauty with purpose’ showcase by the company’s Beauty & Personal Care wing.

The three-day journey was designed to create a truly unique experience for their partners and to fully immerse them in their brands through interactive sessions, learning first-hand about product innovations and the comapny's core purpose.