Sho Madjozi shuts down Sjava romance rumours after 'cosy' snap goes viral

A beautiful picture of Sjava and Sho Madjozi looking rather "cozy" has gone viral and fuelled the rumour mill about the pair's relationship.

After fans flooded Sho and Sjava's TL's with questions asking if they are dating, Sho Madjozi came out to shut down the speculations.

Speaking to Daily Sun the Tsonga rapper dismissed the dating speculation and said that she and Sjava were just captured in an innocent moment where Sjava was removing some glitter stuck on her head.

"I know the picture that had people thinking we are dating. I had some glitter on my head and Sjava was helping to remove it. But some photographer captured that moment," she said.

Both Sho and Sjava are holders of BET awards and their authenticity as artists in their Africaness (Tsonga for Sho and Zulu for Sjava) has won them respect and recognition from all over the world.

While Sho hasn't spoken out about her love life except to bash and embarrass her ex-boyfriend at the recent Samas, Sjava recently made entertainment news for his breakup with songstress Lady Zamar.

Sjava and Lady Zamar had been dating since last year but only opened up about it in the "post-mortem" report of their love earlier this year.

Anyway... Here's the cute snap that ignited the rumour mill.