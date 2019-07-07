Pic of The Day

Halle Bailey voicing Ariel the mermaid is pure #BlackGirlMagic

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 07 July 2019 - 11:00
R&B singer Halle Bailey, right, is to play Ariel in a live-action version of 'The Little Mermaid'.
Image: Angela Weiss / AFP

Over the week, singer Halle Bailey has become the latest #BlackGirlMagic member to form part of Disney’s world and while that has been cause for celebration for many, it has left others sour in these social media streets.

Variety reported that Chloe x Halle member Halle is ready to become part of Disney’s world. The R&B singer will play Ariel in Disney’s next live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Ariel is a fictional character and the title character of Walt Disney Pictures' 28th animated film The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid, Halle, and Ariel have been taking turns to top the trends list since the casting announcement was made. However, not all the trends were positive.

There was an avalanche of congratulatory messages for the talented songstress, including a message from Halle Berry who was initially mistaken to be the one that bagged the gig.

Lol... awks.

Then there were some reactions from some entitled folks who felt that Ariel (the fictional character, who was traditionally white) "can not" be black. 

Yeah... they said that in 2019, because apparently mermaids "can't" be black... (*shrugs)

Anywho, the love outweighed the hate. Here are some of the reactions.

