Nicki Minaj drops 'Megatron' and the streets can’t deal
No matter how much people try to remove Nicki Minaj from her throne as hip-hop royalty, they always change their tune when she drops a new track. And that's exactly what happened when Megatron dropped on Friday morning!
The track is Nicki’s first solo single since she released Queen last year. The rapper began teasing Megatron earlier this week.
Nicki took to Instagram to unveil a series of colorful photos and video clips taken while on the video’s set. She also announced on Twitter that a new episode of her Queen Radio show would debut on Friday via Apple Music.
Sis is a busy woman and the music video is sizzling hot!
Here are some of the top reactions to the jam.
Me listening to #MEGATRON instead of going to sleep pic.twitter.com/XhLaS7Z48y— Onkia_megatron (@Sasha009900) June 21, 2019
"They call me MEGATRON, shorty's a MEGACON. It ain't about the race either, it's a marathon" #Megatron pic.twitter.com/Nx3JGObTrL— Christian? (@flowerboyyz) June 21, 2019
THE VIEWS ON THE #MEGATRON VIDEO ARE FROZEN AT 453K BC THERES TOO MANY FOR YOUTUBE TO COUNT RIGHT NOW KEEP IT UP BARBZ pic.twitter.com/iSsnWzHMXR— lingweenie (@lingweenie_) June 21, 2019
me saying BRAT-TA-TAT all summer long for absolutely no reason #MEGATRON pic.twitter.com/odUOZVf1h2— Ellie Karina (@smallestgodess) June 21, 2019
My poor heart wasn’t ready? we don’t deserve @NICKIMINAJ #MEGATRON pic.twitter.com/Z3qloPBmSf— A R I A N A . (@__arianaa___) June 21, 2019
After last era y’all can kiss my ass. It’s time to have a good time! #Megatron pic.twitter.com/qmYUj8HsPu— QUEENATRON (@itsebonylashae) June 21, 2019