Pic of The Day

Dumi Mkokstad to his wife: She's made me the happiest man on Earth

By Karishma Thakurdin - 15 June 2019 - 10:25
Dumi Mkokstad is officially a taken man.
Dumi Mkokstad is officially a taken man.
Image: Instagram/ Dumi Mkokstad

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad tied the knot to his girlfriend Ziphozenkosi Mthembu in an intimate ceremony last weekend. 

The usually private singer gave fans a glimpse of the special day by sharing snaps on Instagram. 

He also couldn't stop gushing about his wife. 

"He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22 NIV what shall I render to the Lord.... for He has done so very much for me. 

"I have committed my Love and my Life to one woman. Ziphozenkosi Mthembu has made me the happiest Man on Earth right now. She accepted my love and cared not about everything that was said... cause She knows and Trusts the God in me."

Gospel artists demand pay for Carnival City show

What was meant to be a gathering of Christians on the lawns of Carnival City in November has unleashed an unholy war by a bevy of local gospel ...
Entertainment
2 months ago

Dumi Mkokstad and Thinah Zungu collaboration creates sounds that go gold

Gospel superstars Dumi Mkokstad and Thinah Zungu have worked together to create an explosive new album titled Ebeke Walunga uThixo.
Entertainment
8 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X