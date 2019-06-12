Nomzamo Mbatha remembers past hardships & her gran dying in her arms

From a young girl who grew up under tough circumstances, today Nomzamo Mbatha is one of the most recognised faces in the world.

And she's grateful to her grandparents who helped her emerge victorious from those hardships.

The actress and philanthropist remembered the hard times when she had to rely on a pair of jeans and one pair of shoes and how she couldn't afford to slack on her studies because she didn't always make school fees but being an A-student could protect her from being suspended.

But what stood out for her was the sacrifices her parents went through for her.