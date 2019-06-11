Pic of The Day

Fans left fuming as AKA cancels gig in US capital at the last minute

By Kyle Zeeman - 11 June 2019 - 08:33
AKA had 'commitments' in New York and couldn't make it a scheduled appearance in DC.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

AKA had to cancel a gig in Washington DC in the US this past weekend, angering fans who claimed he cancelled so he could live his best life in New York.

The Supa Mega was set to host the Culture Fest Afterparty on Saturday night, but sent out a tweet at the last minute to say he wasn't pulling through.

Some disappointed fans who had bought tickets with the hope of seeing their idol didn't get the memo and later sent videos from the venue, asking AKA where he was.

Some tweeps also slammed the rapper for "disrespecting" them. They accused him of blowing them off to live his best life in New York. 

AKA's spokesperson Krystal Thorpe told SowetanLIVEs sister publication TshisaLIVE that the star had been caught up with commitments in New York.

"AKA's sole purpose for his current trip to the US was for his responsibilities as a Reebok ambassador. Everything else was secondary to that. Unfortunately, work for [the] client was unforeseeably extended and he could not depart New York in time to make his appearance in Washington DC," explained Thorpe.

She said AKA's team was in contact with the event promoter to make sure that his fans are not left high and dry.

"His booking agent is in engagement with the event promoter, as AKA is still in the US, to work out a favourable solution for the event and his fans.

"He was never billed to perform, but just as an appearance," she added. 

