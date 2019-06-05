Rihanna declared world's richest female musician

Singer, makeup entrepreneur, lingerie designer and now the first black woman to head a top luxury fashion house - Rihanna has racked up a $600 million (R8,9bln) fortune to become the world's richest female musician, Forbes said Tuesday.

The 31-year-old - born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados - has amassed wealth exceeding that of Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million) and Beyonce ($400 million), whose husband Jay-Z was just named the world's first billionaire rap star.

Rihanna's ranking puts into fresh perspective one of her signature lyrics - "work, work, work, work, work," which opened her 2016 dancehall smash "Work."

Since bursting onto the scene in 2003, she has spun her triumphs in music into entrepreneurial gold, launching her makeup brand Fenty Beauty - co-owned by French luxury giant LVMH - in September 2017 online and with Sephora.

The line found success not least thanks to Rihanna's fame both on and offline, with some $570 million in revenue last year after just 15 months of business.

She makes the majority of her money from touring and musical releases, according to Forbes, but also co-owns her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.