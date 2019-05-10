Abdul Khoza thanks his in-laws for the blessing that is his wife

Weddings are always beautiful but what's even more beautiful is the coming together of two families and the love shared between them.

Recently married Abdul Khoza took time out to acknowledge the people who have supported him and his wife.

The Isibaya actor took to Instagram to share some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of his big day that happened just a few weeks ago and with it a heartfelt message thanking all the people that made his and his wife's day special.

"I just want to say thank you to you all for making this day such a success and unforgettable memory in our lives. You all looked stunning in your beautiful attires. I am honored & humbled by your love. Thank you to my in-laws for allowing me the honor of sharing this life with mama," Abdul wrote.

Abdul's big day was over the Freedom Day weekend and he said nothing has made him happier than giving his freedom to the love of his life.