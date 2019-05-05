Pic of The Day

WATCH | Simz Ngema’s dance moves are on steroids

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 05 May 2019 - 09:33
Simz Ngema's dance moves are on steroids
Simz Ngema's dance moves are on steroids
Image: Via Instagram

Actress and singer Simz Ngema left fans with their knees weak after she posted a breath-taking video on her dancing on Instagram.

Jealous down, Moghel's dance moves are on another level.

She gave a sterling performance at the Soulified Chillas All Black Everything show recently, and kept the crowd on their feet throughout the night.

Sis was wearing a blazing hot outfit that will blow your mind. Shuu! Them thighs are out of this world.

Cava the video below:

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC rally
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X