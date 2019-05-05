WATCH | Simz Ngema’s dance moves are on steroids
Actress and singer Simz Ngema left fans with their knees weak after she posted a breath-taking video on her dancing on Instagram.
Jealous down, Moghel's dance moves are on another level.
She gave a sterling performance at the Soulified Chillas All Black Everything show recently, and kept the crowd on their feet throughout the night.
Sis was wearing a blazing hot outfit that will blow your mind. Shuu! Them thighs are out of this world.
Cava the video below: