SNAPS | Khloe Kardashian's baby True turns 1 in style

By Jessica Levitt - 21 April 2019 - 09:19
Khloe made sure her princess was spoilt.
Image: Angela Weiss/AFP

Listen, if you're born into the Kardashian family you know your birthday is going to be a big event, even if you won't remember it.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, turned 1 and there was spoils upon spoils for the special day.

Khloe posted a series of Insta stories showing how her house was flooded with flowers and gifts from family and friends celebrating True's big day.

"You are my ultimate true love. I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy," wrote Khloe on Instagram.

True woke up to a room filled with pink balloons.

#Bestlife

