Shashi Naidoo goes naked: 'Nudity is not sex, not pornography'

The snap got loads of praise from fans, including media mogul Bonang Matheba.

And lest anyone got touched by the snap, Shashi told her followers straight that this is art and nothing else.

"Nudity is not sex, not pornography. It is the human form, reduced visually to its purest state. Uncensored and untainted," she said.

But not everyone was impressed, with some claiming she should keep such things off social media, where kids may be scrolling.

Shashi took the criticism head on and told the follower: "Honey, there is a lot worse on the internet. And why are we teaching our kids that the human form is something to be ashamed of?"