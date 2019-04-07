Phat Joe and Palesa can't wait for their baby girl's arrival

Celebrity couple Phat Joe and his fiancée Palesa Morgan are counting down to the arrival of their bundle of joy, who is due on May 31.

Phat Joe revealed earlier this week that they're expecting a little girl in an Instagram post after Palesa's baby shower.

"It’s a baby girl!!! Due date 31 May!!! Thank you to everyone whose been supportive, and salute to the baby shower team. And to my beloved wife... I love you."

Phat Joe and Palesa announced on Valentine's Day that they're expecting their first child together.

And, they've been giving fans a glimpse into the journey so far through social media.

Palesa's friends and family banded together to spoil her with a special baby shower.

"It was all a dream," she said about the day.

Take a peek at some of the pics.