Thando Hopa becomes the first woman with albinism to cover Vogue
South African lawyer turned model, Thando Hopa, has made history. Hopa became the first women with albinism to cover Vogue magazine.
Hopa appears on the cover of this month's Vogue Portugal titled Africa Motherland.
“This edition celebrates boundless creative resources of Africans and Afro-descendants through fashion, beauty, art, lifestyle, entertainment and culture.” says Patricia Domingues, Features Editor at Vogue Portugal.
Hopa says she was shocked when first contacted for the cover.
“I was in total disbelief when I was first contacted to do the cover. My mother thought I was going to be trafficked by a bunch of strangers” Thando laughs as she relates her experience leading to this cover.
“The shock was probably because we’ve never come across a woman with albinism on a Vogue cover. I felt a bit overwhelmed, thinking about the many barriers the very existence of this representation could break” Thando added.
View this post on Instagram
I once said to a close friend that it would really be lovely to see a woman with albinism on a Vogue Cover, I would not have imagined that that woman would be me. "We are the ones we have been waiting for." I'm emotional, because I see progress and get to form part of a progressive story and narrative. I got to a place in my career where I appreciate every specimen of my body and knowing that wherever I go, my existence, the way it is, has always and will always be enough. Thank you for allowing me to make a footnote in history @vogueportugal Thank you to the people who advised, supported and contributed significantly to this journey, who harnessed the essence of representation and inclusion. @gertjohancoetzee @melshaw001 @asandasizani @lynetteb_ Dr Precious Motsepe @unalbinism @audisouthafrica @asifhoosen @khanyi_matla @phindiv @pirelli Tim Walker @bbcafrica @bbc @motsepefoundation @afi_sa @glamour_sa @marieclairesa @foschinisa @pridemm @fashion_friend1 @staceylhanmer @kirsten___goss @beautyrevolution_za @samhopa @wokeproject @mimiinblue @adwoaaboa @infra_red_99 Not to mention I worked with an amazing team, it was one of the most unique and refreshing experiences I've ever had. Produced by @imi_oztas Features editor @patriciatrdomingues Editor in chief @sofia.slucas Photographer:@rhysframpton Styling @sallyannebolton Make up:@suuad_jeppe Journalist @joanapem P,S thank you to @shaundross for sending so much love my way and @diandraforrest for the shout out. thandohopa#photograpy#activist#activism#fashion#writer#diversity#inclusion#representaion#feminist#feminism#art#albinism#blackgirlmagic#model#actress#southafrica#afro#kinkyhair#naturalhair#authenticity#thoughtleader#narratives#change#storyteller#body#representationmatters#voguecover
Hopa and advocate for diversity will be hosting a panel of industry trailblazers and businesswomen at the Beauty Revolution festival, which is the first of it's kind in South Africa, taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on the 6th and 7th April.