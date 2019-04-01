Thembi Seete is flaunting her banging body

While we are just excited about the load-shedding break in Mzansi, Thembi Seete is celebrating her birthday in style at the Table Bay hotel in Cape Town.

Levels chana!

Moghel was living her best life next to a pool, wearing a breath-taking swimwear that flaunted her banging body.

Haai! When we grow up we want to be like her struu.

The proud mom penned a sweet message to herself thanking God for blessing her with another year and for holding her hand. She continued to thank God for listening and answering her prayers.

Read for yourself before we are accused of adding cayenne pepper spice to her post.

“Thank you Father for blessing me with another year, for always holding my hand. Thank you for listening and answering my prayers. Happy birthday to me, Dakalo’s mom. (I) love the sound of that.”