Phelo Bala's bae Moshe Ndiki on what makes a strong relationship

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala's romance has been cast into the spotlight after Phelo's brother Loyiso Bala got major backlash for a message that was interpreted as "low-key homophobic".

Loyiso penned a 28th birthday message to Phelo that left a lot to be desired for many tweeps, which sparked a trending hashtag on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Moshe shared his beliefs on what makes a relationship strong in the face of challenges.

“A relationship for me is always trying to show up for each other, trying to impress each other (not material) but being considerate, being intentional with your actions, keeping to your word and speaking up (communication)."

Moshe and Phelo's love has been flourishing despite the naysayers. Plus the pair recently shared how they were overwhelmed with joy after getting both their moms' blessings.

“When you say you love me, love me now and love me tomorrow (by tomorrow I mean anything you can do today to make my tomorrow good) just those small considerations are just (enough)," he said.

Check out this beautiful post Moshe shared on his bae's birthday.