Palesa Morgan on Phat Joe age difference: I can’t expect him not to have lived his life

Model Palesa Morgan may be younger than her baby daddy Phat Joe but she ain't about to stress over it.

Palesa was talking to her fans on YouTube this week when she answered questions about her relationship with Joe.

The couple are expecting their first child together and live with Joe's 16-year-old son Brooklyn.

Palesa said she was asked about what it was like dating a man who had a child already, and explained that it was one of the reasons she loved Joe so much.

"I adore him (Brooklyn) to death and he is part of Joe. He is part of the reasons I love Joe very very much. It shows me what a great dad Joe will be to our own children, so it's definitely a plus".

She then touched on the age difference between herself and Joe and said it didn't phase her.

"He is a lot older than I am, Joe. So, I don't expect him to have not lived his life."

Palesa has been gushing over Joe and in a post late last year for his birthday showered him with love.

"You know I'm so obsessed with you. I wish you a year of success in your business and years of health, and laughter. Life isn't always easy but you are the most incredible person. How you handle life and people leaves me in awe."

The couple got engaged in 2016 and last month announced that they were expecting a child.