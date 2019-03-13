DMF's Rudolf and Refilwe spill the tea on their 'flourishing' love

While many who go on dating shows are there more for the exposure and fame, former Date My Family bachelor Rudolf Malaka went onto the show to really look for love and seems to have struck gold.

After gaining the popularity that is almost guaranteed to come with being on TV, Rudolf has opened up to TshisaLIVE about finding a person who is truly "worth getting to know" in Refilwe, the contestant he was paired up with.

The 31-year-old, who hails from Jane Furse in Limpopo, said he'd been looking for an avenue that would help him save time by pairing him up with an "already compatible person."

"I tried Date My Family after having tried other shows. It worked somehow, because we went for a second date and we've been in contact and getting to know each other," he said.