DMF's Rudolf and Refilwe spill the tea on their 'flourishing' love
While many who go on dating shows are there more for the exposure and fame, former Date My Family bachelor Rudolf Malaka went onto the show to really look for love and seems to have struck gold.
After gaining the popularity that is almost guaranteed to come with being on TV, Rudolf has opened up to TshisaLIVE about finding a person who is truly "worth getting to know" in Refilwe, the contestant he was paired up with.
The 31-year-old, who hails from Jane Furse in Limpopo, said he'd been looking for an avenue that would help him save time by pairing him up with an "already compatible person."
"I tried Date My Family after having tried other shows. It worked somehow, because we went for a second date and we've been in contact and getting to know each other," he said.
He said the secret to their success so far was that they had so much in common.
"I think it worked out because we are compatible. I think compatibility is very important because that's when you find it easier to communicate and to conversate on anything. You need to be able to engage and talk and you can only do that successfully when the basics are ticked off. Like the fact that we are both religious and are attracted to each other.
"I believe the fact that we've had similar experiences in terms of being disappointed by previous partners in love also made us want to give in the necessary effort to make us work. I mean, it's only been a few months but I enjoy her company and she enjoys mine!"
Refilwe confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she had kept in contact with Rudolf. Although she insisted on not "putting a label" on their relationship, she said she's been spending time with him.
Fans knew the pair were compatible from the moment they were on screen together and even said so on Twitter.
As crazy as it seems, Rudolf and Rehilwe are perfect for one another. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/39pywv8aO9— O L E T I L W E ? (@Iam_Kardas) March 3, 2019
The bachelor was one of the most talked about contestants on the show - for a couple of reasons. Besides his bombastic use of words, tweeps lost their minds over his mention of being featured in Forbes Africa magazine.
Rudolf told TshisaLIVE that, simply put, he was one of the first people to partner with Uber to make a business for himself. Starting as an Uber driver, he eventually got to a point where he owned several cars that were being used as Uber taxis, which helped him start two other businesses.
Of course, when he said he was in the logistics business while on the show, tweeps thought they were being taken for a ride!
"I was featured in the magazine for my entrepreneurial efforts. At that time, Uber was new in the country and I was one of the first people to partner with it, hence it attracted the magazine. I have drivers that work for me and also used to drive," he said.
As for using "politics English", Rudolf said he didn't even know it was a thing.
"It's just how I speak. I mean I went to school, so I have an extensive vocabulary - and I don't even think I used big words on the show!"