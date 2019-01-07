At Golden Globes, inclusion wins big

Hollywood hit the red carpet Sunday for the Golden Globes, with hit musical romance "A Star Is Born" the favorite to win big at the awards season opener -- and the prizes demonstrating an industry keen to tout its progress on diversity.

Along with Star, a handful of films had earned accolades so far at the Beverly Hilton including Alfonso Cuaron's heartfelt Roma and civil rights dramedy Green Book -- giving them all a leg up in the run-up to the all-important Oscars on February 24.

Under a bright California sun, Tinseltown's A-listers worked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton.

Many wore "Time's Up" bracelets in a nod to the movement for sexual equality in the workplace that grabbed the headlines 12 months ago as the industry became engulfed in a reckoning about rampant harassment and abuse.

Hosting the gala were comedian Andy Samberg and actress Sandra Oh, who made history as the first Asian woman to have hosted a major awards show while also taking home her second Globe for Killing Eve.

As the only awards show where booze is served, the evening is usually more colorful than showbiz's other big nights.

But the presenters set the tone for a less edgy night than in previous years with a relatively tame opening that gave more time to complimenting the nominees than assailing them with "roast"-style jokes.

Samberg paid tribute to the diversity among the slate of films up for awards, singling out Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, If Beale Street Could Talk and several others praised for their inclusivity.