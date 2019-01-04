Moonchild: 'We need to talk about sex for the children’s sake'

Moonchild has not only spoken openly about her sex life, but has shared tips on how to best enjoy sex as a woman and to let go of the mentality that sex is a taboo subject for women. She explained that she was determined to make sex a normal conversation.

"When it comes to sex, for me there's no on and off duty. My conversation is sex."

She said that every artist eventually chooses what they are about and she had taken her stand, for better or for worse.

"Others are about partying, others love and liberation and I am sex. I am the President of a pro'orgasm of women.”

Moonchild also launched the Naked Club this year, something that confused a lot of people in Mzansi. The Makhe singer said the one stand out element of her naked club was respect for other peoples' bodies and how they express their sexual freedom.

"This is about the ultimate level of confidence. Loving the idea of being naked and embracing it. The one thing about this club is that you will be respected. No one will touch you (unless you consent) and no one cares about your body shape, you just walk around free."