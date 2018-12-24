The evolution of Nicole Nyaba
2018 saw the rise of a new name dominate the Twitter trends list. And she goes by Nicole Nyaba.
The socialite has a 145k-strong Instagram following and isn't afraid to speak her mind and show tons of flesh.
She first grabbed headlines after it was rumoured she had cheated with AKA while he was still with queen B.
AKA and Nicole denied the claims.
She later threatened to leak nudes of someone linked to an ex. Yeah, she was angry!
Soon enough she got tons of hate, but Nicole hit back and said she cared about making money.
A couple of months later and Nicole did an interview where she said she and AKA had dated, but only after he had split from Bonang.
Despite the hate, Nicole continues to be a wanted addition at parties.
Take a look at her some of her snaps.