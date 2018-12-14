Zoë Modiga on loving her black skin
Far from the hopeful singer Mzansi met on The Voice SA back in 2016, soulful singer Zoë Modiga has learnt a lesson on how being a proud black, talented young woman in a very plastic industry.
Artistry and music mean everything to Zoe but the star told TshisaLIVE that her experiences in the industry so far have changed her outlook on self-love
She explained that she now knows her brown chocolate skin and bald head had made her a celebrity that is looks different to the rest, and that meant a lot to her.
"I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things for my own sake. I realised the importance of having people that look like you, to look to in different spaces. I had to learn to be okay with myself and where I am, that made it easier for me to start enjoying myself," Zoë told TshisaLIVE.
The musician, who hails from KZN, said self-love was one of the messages people took for granted because they assumed everyone already knows they have to love themselves.
Zoë acknowledged a long time ago that her melanin skin is a threat for other and that many people and systems tried to make women with dark complexions doubt their beauty and their very existence.
"It's funny because we live in such a tricky yet beautiful era. I recently realised that the social media and social space was not a very healthy space for me. I was beginning to break myself down and beginning to doubt myself.
"I had to break away from everything so I could remind myself of who I am, my gift, my blessing and just to let go of all the pressures we are subjected to."
She said the only remedy was love.
"Because we are made from love, we spend our whole lives looking for it. We look for it within ourselves. We look for it in other people and in other things. Whether through friendship or platonic relationships and even romantic love. But the most important kind of love is the love for self and the love of the higher power. When you love yourself the rest falls into place."