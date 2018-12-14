Zoë Modiga on loving her black skin

Far from the hopeful singer Mzansi met on The Voice SA back in 2016, soulful singer Zoë Modiga has learnt a lesson on how being a proud black, talented young woman in a very plastic industry.

Artistry and music mean everything to Zoe but the star told TshisaLIVE that her experiences in the industry so far have changed her outlook on self-love

She explained that she now knows her brown chocolate skin and bald head had made her a celebrity that is looks different to the rest, and that meant a lot to her.

"I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things for my own sake. I realised the importance of having people that look like you, to look to in different spaces. I had to learn to be okay with myself and where I am, that made it easier for me to start enjoying myself," Zoë told TshisaLIVE.

The musician, who hails from KZN, said self-love was one of the messages people took for granted because they assumed everyone already knows they have to love themselves.