WATCH | Khabonina & her man get steamy in workout vid
If you need inspiration to get that summer body - Khabonina and her guy have got you covered.
Just months after giving birth, Khabonina is on a mission to get fit again.
And, she's out here serving major inspiration.
Like check out this 'ab rehab' session she did with her man.
It's flames!
Yep ... we are at it again ! It’s #PostPregnancy #AbRehab training day with #MasterVusi ❣️ ?? !!! #DailyCrush ?!!! Yes I’m not going ALL THE WAY DOWN , yet ... but will do in a few days , I’m slowly recovering nicely Phela since ??!!! So , would you and your bae / honey / partner / squeeze / main dish ? try this #AbWorkout ?! #Health #Fitness #Love #FitCouples?