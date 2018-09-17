Black Coffee, Minnie Dlamini, Khanya Mkangisa: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
See what your fave celebs got up to this weekend.
Spring is in full swing and so are our favourite celebrities with bright colours, shorts, sunnies and sandals.
This weekend was abuzz with Major League Gardens, the Nedbank International Polo and celebrities on their Spring vacations.
Our faves spent the weekend sipping on some bubbly; relaxing and mingling.
Let's take a look at what they got up to this weekend.
See what some of your faves got up to:
In his signature private jet, Dj Black Coffee took to the skies to perform at the Oasis fest in Morocco yesterday. Black Coffee recently teamed up with international Dj David Guetta for his latest hit single 'Drive'.
According to her Instagram posts Mrs Jones is living out her childhood dreams in the city of love, Paris, France. In a recent post Minnie is seen acting a little silly while on a Merry-Go-Round in Reims.
Pretty in stripes, TV presenter Khanya Mkangisa had a day at the races at the Nedbank International Polo. Looking ever so elegant with a ballerina bun and shades.
Simple and elegant, Tiffany Haddish was out at an Emmy Party last night ahead of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards which will take place tonight in Los Angeles. The actress was nominated for five awards in various categories.
AKA was out spreading the love at Major League Gardens sporting his new blonde do. He performed his latest hit 'Fela in Versace' which fans took to Instagram to post pics and videos of.