As Jessica Nkosi prepares to welcome her baby into the world‚ her friends rallied together to throw her a surprise baby shower.

Wearing a white dress with a pink baby sash‚ Jessica posted pictures of the special day where friends and family spoilt her.

"I was in awe and started crying before I even got into the door. I don't even know where to start thanking these beautiful women next to me‚" she said about her pr team who arranged the shower.