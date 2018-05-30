Actor Nyaniso Dzedze's goes au naturale
Actor Nyaniso Dzedze renowned for his role in Ashes to Ashes decided to let loose on the 'gram.
The yummy hunk posted fire pictures of himself in the nude. By the looks of things he was going for art more than thirst trap but we got trapped none the less.
**Someone reported the last one. I'm reposting it. Please JUST UNFOLLOW if it offends you. I have things to share with the world.** Dear men We have a story we need to tell. A story of a gentle boy with ravaged dreams, a heart too big to destroy and a hope that burns the faintest yet everlasting ember. You think he died that day you said "I'm a man", you are mistaken. He lives... In fact he roars inside of you. Every now and then he reminds you "I am still here, and I still dream as passionately as I did before anyone else told us it was foolish to dream. I am still here as present as I was since before you believed them and made the choice to outgrow the most powerful part of you... Me. I won't let you forget. Because I need you to live and you need me to know life. " I know how it feels to hide my vulnerable boy, the boy that never thought anything "wrong" was with being gentle and shaking your hips when you walked. I know how it feels to hide the boy that found it pointless to love unless you're going to love totally, limitlessly, passionately, deeply Every single time I opened up my heart to another human being. I have never stopped loving that way, and I still shake my hips when I walk. I am that man... The foolish loving, hip shaking man. Every day since I began my journey of embracing my little boy, who is so much more than just a little boy I remember... "You have never lost your little boy" Dear man. You have a story to tell. #TheWizard 📸: @angeladennisphoto
He also shared some profound words with the images that we can't seem to remember right now but take a look at the pictures and read the messages for yourself.
Man Society is losing all hope in us and I will not have it. I won't. It's not only up to society to see us different. it is up to US to show up to our lives and portray ourselves in the light we want to be seen. I am hungry. Hungry to be the version of ME I have been hiding from the world all my life. Like you, I have made excuses to hide. I have said to myself that it's because I am unsafe and the world around me will Shame and hurt me if I show my vulnerable truths. OR "I am too much and the world won't be able to handle me, so should just keep all that I feel to myself rather than to disrupt people with my shit". I have made all the excuses and said it all to keep me in the shadows. because we keep ourselves in the shadows, when show up, we show up to the world in our shadow. We've been hiding and hurting, we've been hurting and hiding and what do we have to show for it? We are now being seen as creatures society needs protect its women and children from. *Is This what You want? Is that what you really want? I don't. Yes, I am saying what you think I am saying. IT'S ALL CONNECTED. All of your "little wounds" have added up, like dust particles that make up a dessert. I refuse to live in this existence any more. It needs to rain on that dessert, we need to plant trees and forestry that will hold that land. Turn the dusty dessert to soil, so that we can grow a forest that nurtures life. So here I am howling butt naked in the woods reminding the world and myself... Under dogmas Armour of masculinity I am wild ~ beautiful ~ vulnerable ~ gentle My eyes run waterfalls My heart beats a lovers call My soul, IS. I don't have to destroy the world when I am afraid. I can just tell the world I am afraid and heal one layer of wounding at a time. 📸 : @angeladennisphoto #THEWIZARD
Yuu kushushu apha maan!