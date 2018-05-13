Pic of The Day

Mzansi stars celebrate Mother's Day

By Sowetan LIve - 13 May 2018 - 12:35
Boity and her mom.
Image: INSTAGRAM

South Africa's well known celebrated their mothers on Mother's Day. Whether by posting throwback pictures on social media like Loyiso Gola to heartfelt notes about their moms like actress Nomzamo Mbatha who wrote: 

Today I am most grateful for the simplest thing... and that is to be able to pick up the phone, call you, have you answer, share a joke and laugh until our tummies hurt! My Queen, ngibonga uthando lwakho, even when I make mistakes you are quick with your forgiveness and slow in anger. I’ve watched you be confident, strong, witty, courageous, kind and free. Ma... that’s what you’ve taught me, freedom to be myself even if it makes the world uncomfortable, to carry my load with grace and TO LOVE PEOPLE... Thank you for raising me and loving me so well... Forever and always. 🌸 Happy Mothers Day 

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queen Mothers. An even more special shout out to the greatest Queen Mommy I’ve ever known. @modiehithulo I am the most blessed girl to have so much strength, love, knowledge and compassion wrapped in one being. My mom is the most resilient, strongest, hard working, kindest, most independent and loving person I have ever come to know. I am because she is. All my best qualities are a reflection of her. I am eternally grateful that our souls chose each other to travel this earth together. By the way, I’m still waiting for the GPS coordinates to the Fountain of Youth, asomblief! I love you so much and I pray that the woman I’m becoming makes you proud because it’s all you. ❤️🙏🏾💫⭐️😍😁🤗 👑👩‍👧👸🏾#HappyMothersDay

AMAZING LOVING STRONG HAPPY SELFLESS GRACEFUL #happymothersday💐❤️

Mother, manager, mentor , Thank you for everything

I just want to say thank you mama ❤️ | Makhosazana Joyce Thabethe #HappyMothersDay

1983 vs Thursday 2018 #happymothersday

To all the moms Happy Mother's Day.

