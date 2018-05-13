Mzansi stars celebrate Mother's Day

South Africa's well known celebrated their mothers on Mother's Day. Whether by posting throwback pictures on social media like Loyiso Gola to heartfelt notes about their moms like actress Nomzamo Mbatha who wrote:

Today I am most grateful for the simplest thing... and that is to be able to pick up the phone, call you, have you answer, share a joke and laugh until our tummies hurt! My Queen, ngibonga uthando lwakho, even when I make mistakes you are quick with your forgiveness and slow in anger. I’ve watched you be confident, strong, witty, courageous, kind and free. Ma... that’s what you’ve taught me, freedom to be myself even if it makes the world uncomfortable, to carry my load with grace and TO LOVE PEOPLE... Thank you for raising me and loving me so well... Forever and always. 🌸 Happy Mothers Day