Mzansi stars celebrate Mother's Day
South Africa's well known celebrated their mothers on Mother's Day. Whether by posting throwback pictures on social media like Loyiso Gola to heartfelt notes about their moms like actress Nomzamo Mbatha who wrote:
Today I am most grateful for the simplest thing... and that is to be able to pick up the phone, call you, have you answer, share a joke and laugh until our tummies hurt! My Queen, ngibonga uthando lwakho, even when I make mistakes you are quick with your forgiveness and slow in anger. I’ve watched you be confident, strong, witty, courageous, kind and free. Ma... that’s what you’ve taught me, freedom to be myself even if it makes the world uncomfortable, to carry my load with grace and TO LOVE PEOPLE... Thank you for raising me and loving me so well... Forever and always. 🌸 Happy Mothers Day #ChampionMom #RaisingChampions ❤️ 📷: @aust_malema
Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queen Mothers. An even more special shout out to the greatest Queen Mommy I’ve ever known. @modiehithulo I am the most blessed girl to have so much strength, love, knowledge and compassion wrapped in one being. My mom is the most resilient, strongest, hard working, kindest, most independent and loving person I have ever come to know. I am because she is. All my best qualities are a reflection of her. I am eternally grateful that our souls chose each other to travel this earth together. By the way, I’m still waiting for the GPS coordinates to the Fountain of Youth, asomblief! I love you so much and I pray that the woman I’m becoming makes you proud because it’s all you. ❤️🙏🏾💫⭐️😍😁🤗 👑👩👧👸🏾#HappyMothersDay
Although you’ve replaced me with Zakes and Shaka 😂.. happy Mother’s Day to my day one. You are such an incredible being. Thank you for teaching me loyalty, honesty, authenticity and love as a person but now also as a mother. I get so much positive advice from you always. Love you each and every day.♥️
To all the moms Happy Mother's Day.