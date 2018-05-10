Pic of The Day

Pulane shows off her gym progress & serves some abs

By Jessica Levitt - 10 May 2018 - 08:59
Image: INSTAGRAM

Pulane Lenkoe is no stranger to hitting the gym and working on crafting her body. Like‚ all the time.

So it’s only fitting that she gives us a glimpse of how much progress she’s made. You know‚ so we can put away that pie and dust off our running shoes.

Wearing tight-fitting grey pants and a black shirt‚ Pulane gave fans a glimpse of her abs.

Moving from side-to-side‚ she also gave us them side views. Just for extra insight‚ you know.

😬

A post shared by Pulane Lenkoe💋 (@p_lyanah) on


Serving up some shape.

Serving shape

A post shared by Pulane Lenkoe💋 (@p_lyanah) on

More please and thank you.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Chester Missing should be Cape Town’s new mayor’ - Patricia de Lille’s top-4 ...
WATCH: Patricia de Lille booted out by DA
X