Happily never after: Tristan Thompson's cheating videos surface ahead of baby's birth

US People magazine is reporting that Tristan Thompson was booed during the Cleveland Cavaliers' Wednesday night game at The Quicken Loans Arena.

The magazine claims that some fans brought posters in support of Khloe Kardashian and booed the forward as he took to the court.

TMZ reports that when the PA announcer said his name, the crowd booed him and again when his face was shown on the big screen.

He has not responded to allegations that he cheated on Khloe after video footage of him getting cosy with another woman was leaked.