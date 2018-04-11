Pic of The Day

Rick Ross gifts his daughter a Bentley for her 16th birthday

By Sowetan LIVE - 11 April 2018 - 08:25

Rick Ross celebrated his daughter Toie's 16th birthday in style after experiencing some health scares. The party which was held at a rented mansion is reported to have cost Ross $100,000. The Miami rapper also bought his daughter a Bentley Bentayga SUV worth $229,000.

E P I C.💎 #toiesweet16 #toiesroyalcourt 🎉

A post shared by Toie R.♕ (@mmg_princess) on

all smiles.💎 #toiesweet16

A post shared by Toie R.♕ (@mmg_princess) on

#ToieSweet16

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on

