Rick Ross gifts his daughter a Bentley for her 16th birthday
Rick Ross celebrated his daughter Toie's 16th birthday in style after experiencing some health scares. The party which was held at a rented mansion is reported to have cost Ross $100,000. The Miami rapper also bought his daughter a Bentley Bentayga SUV worth $229,000.
honestly couldn’t have asked for a better birthday party. a huge thanks & appreciation to my parents for EVERYTHING!❤️and thank u to everyone who came! & a big thanks to @karleenroy and @thevanitygroup for making my dream party come true. i’m truly highly blessed.🦋 #bentleybabe💎 #toiesweet16 #LongLiveBlackBo