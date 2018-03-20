NaughtyForties: Nhlanhla Nciza celebrated her birthday with her girlfriends island style

Nhlanhla posted this message on her Instagram page:

He loved me from the very 1st day I was created in my beautiful mother’s womb . My dad told me a beautiful story about where my name came from “Nonhlanhla” the Lucky one. He says years ago they used to get paid at the end of the month and my arrival was scheduled for mid month so he and my mom were worried as to where they were gonna get the money to buy my baby clothes, food and all things necessary and needed for my arrival.

On the 14th of March 😌 a day before I was born , my dad received a call that the government employees will start getting paid on the 15th of every month and as the saying goes “God always provides”. So you can imagine the joy and the excitement of the young couple expecting their very first child and she was a healthy baby girl that my father named Nonhlanhla Sibongile because she brought luck into the family and this was evident though out my life.

I truly believe that God loves me as I have never felt that I was alone. During every struggle and happiness, during my sorrows and joys I have never felt alone . During the car accident that almost left me paralyzed He was there. When I lost my beautiful baby girl Zinathi He was there, showed me his might and his love and He comforted me.

He loves me . I’m grateful for every wrinkle on my face , everyday in 40 , for every love and every kiss that came my way , every hug I received , I’m healthy and strong . Your love has been well received.

I’m so grateful for all He has done for me , blessing me with my family. My beloved husband and my beautiful children and amazing friends❤️ He loves me i feel blessed about life , about LIVING. I’m given a chance to love and to be loved every single day . I’m grateful for the OPPORTUNITY to change the things that I don’t like according to His will. I’m given an opportunity to LIVE and every RIGHT as a WOMAN , a WIFE, MOTHER , SISTER , FRIEND in my time and in RSA as an influencer to play a positive role in society to lead the YOUTH in their passions and dreams. Today I’m 40 years old and I would not change anything about my life. I’m thankful for my pain and suffering for I would not have seen His LIGHT and LOVE . DEUT 31: 6-8