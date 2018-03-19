Inside Thando Thabethe's lavish engagement dinner

Thando Thabethe and her bae, Frans Mashao celebrated their engagement with friends and family surrounded by love.

Frans popped the question in July last year and there's no denying the glow that has been on the couple's faces since then. The pair had been together for more than four years, when Frans popped the question, and Thando said yes!

Thando became emotional during her speech at their engagement party held at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff in Johannesburg on Saturday.