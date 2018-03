it only seemed fitting to tell our story to people who know how to tell such stories well. Have a read👓📖 ? Mamas and Papas SA on your shelves TODAY 📌 enjoy🎀 @mamasnpapasmag . . . . 📸: @gj.photo . 👗👠: Palesa Setlhapelo . 💄: @nomsamadida .📝: Thina Mthembu

A post shared by 🍫Samkelo Samu/Samurai Ndlovu🍫 (@samkelondlovu) on Mar 5, 2018 at 12:48am PST