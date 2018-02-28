Caster and wife Violet at the Laureus World Sports Awards
Caster Semenya and her wife Violet were at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco yesterday. Caster was nominated for Sportswoman of the Year but lost out to tennis star Serena Williams.
Roger Federer walked away with Sportsman of the Year.
Congratulations to @serenawilliams and @rogerfederer, who have been named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year at the @LaureusSport awards 🏆#Wimbedon #Laureus18 pic.twitter.com/pXd19I7NBM— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) February 27, 2018