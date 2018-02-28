Pic of The Day

Caster and wife Violet at the Laureus World Sports Awards

By Sowetan LIVE - 28 February 2018 - 09:43
Caster Semenya and partner Violet.
Image: Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus

Caster Semenya and her wife Violet were at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco yesterday. Caster was nominated for Sportswoman of the Year but lost out to tennis star Serena Williams.

Roger Federer walked away with Sportsman of the Year.

