Diddy throws a party in honor of Mary J. Blige: check out his guest list
Sean Combs aka Diddy threw a dinner to congratulate singer and actor Mary J. Blige for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and being nominated for two Oscars.
Blige earned two Oscar nominations for best supporting actress and best original song for Mudbound.
The quest of honor thanked Diddy by posting the same picture on Instagram, " Thank you big brother @diddy for putting together this special evening with family, friends and greatness!! You’re the best! I love you and appreciate you!! It was so great to see everyone!! Let's do it again soon!! ❤️❤️ #blackexcellence."
CAN YOU NAME ALL THE CELEBS IN THIS PIC?
Mary J. Blige Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - https://t.co/Ja43rQ6F0L pic.twitter.com/H9WjbbqzjJ— Music Culture Online (@musicculonline) January 30, 2018
Watch the Mudbound trailer:
Struggling to survive, two families work the same land in the Mississippi Delta but live worlds apart. Directed by Dee Rees, Mudbound | A Netflix film, now streaming on Netflix. Watch Mudbound on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80175694 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world’s leading Internet television network with over 117 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Connect with Netflix Online: Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5 Like Netflix on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/29kkAtN Follow Netflix on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/29gswqd Follow Netflix on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/29oO4UP Follow Netflix on TUMBLR: http://bit.ly/29kkemT Mudbound | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix http://youtube.com/netflix