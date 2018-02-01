Diddy throws a party in honor of Mary J. Blige: check out his guest list

Sean Combs aka Diddy threw a dinner to congratulate singer and actor Mary J. Blige for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and being nominated for two Oscars.

Blige earned two Oscar nominations for best supporting actress and best original song for Mudbound.

The quest of honor thanked Diddy by posting the same picture on Instagram, " Thank you big brother @diddy for putting together this special evening with family, friends and greatness!! You’re the best! I love you and appreciate you!! It was so great to see everyone!! Let's do it again soon!! ❤️❤️ #blackexcellence."

