World's shortest woman meets the world's tallest man
The world's tallest man met the world's shortest woman in Egypt for a photo shoot in front of the pyramids. 36-year-old Sultan Kosen from Turkey, stands at 8ft 3in while 25-year-old Jyoti Amge from India is just over 2ft tall..
Sultan's condition stems from a tumor affecting his pituitary gland, while Jyoti suffers from a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.
The World Guinness Record holders met in Cairo to boost the countries tourism industry
The world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen, has met the world's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, during an excursion to Egypt's Giza Pyramids. Kosen and Amge were invited by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board as part of a campaign hoping to revive the country's tourism industry. It was quite the sight as the two stood next to each other. As Kosen sat down, Amge still only reached the height of his bent knee. InsideEdition.com's Leigh Scheps (http://twitter.com/LeighTVReporter) has more.