World's shortest woman meets the world's tallest man

The world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen, has met the world's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, during an excursion to Egypt's Giza Pyramids. Kosen and Amge were invited by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board as part of a campaign hoping to revive the country's tourism industry. It was quite the sight as the two stood next to each other. As Kosen sat down, Amge still only reached the height of his bent knee. InsideEdition.com's Leigh Scheps (http://twitter.com/LeighTVReporter) has more.