Kgomotso Christopher's husband makes her childhood dream come true

There was no special occasion to warrant Calvin Christopher's special gift to his wife but the mere fact that he knew what she had always dreamed of having since she was a child.

Kgomotso was lured home only to find a grand piano.

He told me to rush home because there's a guy who needs to fix his sound system...this is what I found...a whole Baby Grand. It's not my birthday, it's not even my birthday month...but this is a present I've hoped for since I was a child and he knew. And HE knew. I fell in love with the piano because I had an uncle who could play multiple-instruments including the piano. I begged my parents to squeeze their thin pockets for me to add piano lessons, in addition to being strangled by my ballet lessons and drama lessons. It was only for one year. In that year my piano teacher told me not to give up on playing, even if we didn't have a piano at home. She told me to practice at home on the kitchen table & spend all my days in the school music room...I did...and in one year, I took the Royal Academy of Music Board exams and fell a few points short of a Distinction.

I was 12. I am now 38. God. I finally have a piano at home. I will start learning again. Thank you my #SmileKeeper...another dream of mine you've made come true #NevertooOldtoRelearn #Blessings - posted Kgomotso on Instagram.

Watch Kgomotso play the piano