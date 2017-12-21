Just as Kim Kardashian broke the internet‚ Thando Thabethe’s version of the same ‘Champagne Incident’ shot attracted split reaction. While some laughed‚ other’s slammed her use of Photoshop.

Thando took to her Twitter to address people that a problem with her remake of the pose made famous by Kim K.

She explained that she was just having fun and “it isn’t that serious“.

“Now you can’t even have a lil fun on your own damn pages... Yes it’s photoshop‚ Kim K’s rendition of this pic was photoshopped‚ even the original Jean-Paul Goude/ Grace Jones pic was re-touched before photoshop even existed! Also it ain’t that serious‚” she wrote.

Queen of clapbacks‚ ne!