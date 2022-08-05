JOB AD | Digital Content Publisher x2
Here's your chance to join the team at one of SA's most innovative publishers
Deputy editor: Sowetan
Reporting to: News Desk
Position type: Permanent
Location: Parktown, Johannesburg
Position overview
Arena Holdings is a news and entertainment content provider and one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers.
Sowetan is a national daily publication which features major current affairs, the development of marginalized communities, entertainment and lifestyle.
SowetanLIVE has two vacancies for the positions of digital content publisher & story producer to continuously update our digital platforms with relevant content optimised to grow our audience in line with our strategy.
Requirements
- At least 2 years’ editorial experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification in journalism, languages or media studies
- The successful candidate must be proficient in copy-editing, writing and live-blogging.
- The candidate must have a demonstrable news sense.
- Must have knowledge of digital publishing systems, as well as practical experience in the use of social media tools.
Skills and attributes
- Excellent organisational skills
- Unimpeachable integrity
- Ability to work irregular hours
- Impeccable judgement and understanding of the SA Press Code and relevant regulation
Applications and CVs should be addressed to: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Closing date: 15 August 2022
Arena Holdings is an equal-opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. If we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.