JOB AD | Digital Content Publisher x2

Deputy editor: Sowetan

Reporting to: News Desk

Position type: Permanent

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg

Position overview

Arena Holdings is a news and entertainment content provider and one of Africa’s largest English-language news publishers.

Sowetan is a national daily publication which features major current affairs, the development of marginalized communities, entertainment and lifestyle.

SowetanLIVE has two vacancies for the positions of digital content publisher & story producer to continuously update our digital platforms with relevant content optimised to grow our audience in line with our strategy.

Requirements

At least 2 years’ editorial experience

Relevant tertiary qualification in journalism, languages or media studies

The successful candidate must be proficient in copy-editing, writing and live-blogging.

The candidate must have a demonstrable news sense.

Must have knowledge of digital publishing systems, as well as practical experience in the use of social media tools.

Skills and attributes

Excellent organisational skills

Unimpeachable integrity

Ability to work irregular hours

Impeccable judgement and understanding of the SA Press Code and relevant regulation

Applications and CVs should be addressed to: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Closing date: 15 August 2022

Arena Holdings is an equal-opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. If we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.