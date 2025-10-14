Karma is real and alive. The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 has gone to Maria Corina Machado “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy”.
A wonderful winner for her work for democracy by making positive contributions rather than another self-appointed candidate who has been working against democracy.
US President Donald Trump had been quietly promoting his right to win a medal but it would have been the destruction of the credibility of the award had he won it. The White House has since accused the Nobel Committee of placing "politics over peace".
Oh dear, Donald didn't win, but he could look for inspiration from Machado and many other prior winners. Well done Maria, thank you for your work. – Dennis Fitzgerald, Australia
READER LETTER | Nobel lesson for loser Trump
