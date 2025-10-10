It's all a bit too confusing, what I see on TV and YouTube; too much fakery. However, I can still believe what I see in newspapers. Is there something wrong when the less complex the presentation, the more accurate it seems?
What I see on the late-night comedy shows, the ones Donald Trump seems to hate, is often humorous and clearly fake. But then there is no intention to present it as accurate; it's just a parody of real-life events. The problem is the material that comes from the president or is "retweeted" or whatever the equivalent is for Truth Social.
If it comes from an official source, it should be accurate. A hint: a text in all caps doesn't help clarify a message. Perhaps the worst example of these online so-called news clips shows Trump and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu sunning on a Gaza beach. Another shows a giant golden Trump statue and the now "off the team" Elon Musk showering money. It is just offensive.
I want the truth, and by reading a wide selection of newspapers, I can get a reasonable understanding of what is happening, and it scares me. – Dennis Fitzgerald
READER LETTER | Truth elusive without newspaper
Image: Picture: 123RF/Ruggiero Scardigno
