Letters

READER LETTER | Truth elusive without newspaper

By READER LETTER - 10 October 2025 - 14:00
Newppapers
Newppapers
Image: Picture: 123RF/Ruggiero Scardigno

It's all a bit too confusing, what I see on TV and YouTube; too much fakery. However, I can still believe what I see in newspapers. Is there something wrong when the less complex the presentation, the more accurate it seems?

What I see on the late-night comedy shows, the ones Donald Trump seems to hate, is often humorous and clearly fake. But then there is no intention to present it as accurate; it's just a parody of real-life events. The problem is the material that comes from the president or is "retweeted" or whatever the equivalent is for Truth Social.

If it comes from an official source, it should be accurate. A hint: a text in all caps doesn't help clarify a message. Perhaps the worst example of these online so-called news clips shows Trump and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu sunning on a Gaza beach. Another shows a giant golden Trump statue and the now "off the team" Elon Musk showering money. It is just offensive.

I want the truth, and by reading a wide selection of newspapers, I can get a reasonable understanding of what is happening, and it scares me. – Dennis Fitzgerald 

SOWETAN SAYS | Driver's release delays justice for Thando

What further adds insult to injury in what appears to be a case of an injustice visited upon the family of the young girl, is the denial by the NPA ...
Opinion
2 months ago

WATCH | Train and bus collide in central Kenya, at least 4 killed

A train and a bus collided on a railway crossing in central Kenya on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring others.
News
2 months ago

OPINION | Police must get the basics right to reclaim credibility in the fight against crime

Access to credible information is not a luxury; it is a cardinal tool in crime detection, prevention, investigation, and strategic decision-making. ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life