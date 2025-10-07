As the genocide in Gaza carries on at an ever more tragic pace, the governments of the world are seemingly paralysed in acting to prevent this ongoing holocaust. It seems that the collective ethos of the planet is singularly incapable of acting against Israel, in no small part because we all feel a sense of obligation to the Jewish people because of what the Nazis in Germany did to them almost a hundred years ago.
The genocide must stop now. We, especially the Jewish people, have learnt nothing from history. If Israel believes that it is militarily indomitable and unassailable, it is in denial of what will happen and is certain to be their fate in time, which is ever constant and relentless in correcting injustices whenever they occur.
If the governments of the world continue to sit on their hands and do nothing, and the United Nations is rendered useless because of the US’s veto power to protect Israel, the only remaining option is for the rest of the world to render the state of Israel an enemy of mankind and a pariah state.
The world did this to Rhodesia and SA in the past and, in more recent times, to North Korea, Venezuela, Myanmar, Libya, and, to some degree, Russia. Because of the nature of world politics, vested interests and lobbying groups, international condemnation can never be universal, but it can carry a lot of weight if executed in concert.
If Israel is not going to be condemned by the governments of the world and stands in contempt of the UN General Assembly (the Security Council is powerless to do anything to stop the Israeli genocide of the people of Palestine because of the US veto), then it is up to civil society to shut down Israel.
Shame on the civilised world for permitting the state of Israel to commit a genocidal war in front of our very eyes. – Dr Peter Barker, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Civil society must shut Israel down
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
