READER LETTER | Israel mishandled Gaza flotilla

By READER LETTER - 06 October 2025 - 12:30
A boat, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, sails off Koufonisi islet, Greece, September 26, 2025.
Image: Stefanos Rapanis

Israel’s approach to the latest Gaza aid flotilla seems illogical. Stopping them and boarding the boats in international waters is probably a war crime, as weapons were used there as a threat.

It would have been more sensible to let them keep going and arrest them as “invaders”. Several people on the flotilla were well known, more international attention was created, and this portrays the boarding of the boats poorly.

It seems that a more practical approach would have been to let them continue under escort, land and then arrest them, making sure that any food and medicine is passed on to one of the charities operating there. This war, and any war, is illogical. Too many people are being killed or displaced. A better solution must be found. – Dennis Fitzgerald 

