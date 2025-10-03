Letters

READER LETTER | Why Snyman was acquitted

03 October 2025 - 10:17
EFF Leader Julius Malema and co-accused Adriaan Snyman hearing their fate at the East London magistrate's court.
Image: Mark Andrews

Much has been said about the acquittal of Julius Malema's co-accused, Adriaan Snyman. Predictably, some EFF members have seized on this outcome, twisting it mischievously to push racial narratives about the entire court judgment.

Yet, the facts remain stubborn. Both Malema and Snyman's legal counsels argued tirelessly that the video evidence did not show a firearm changing hands between the two men.

When Malema testified, he effectively exonerated Snyman, insisting it was Larry Mavundla who had handed him the gun. Crucially, the gun Malema fired, for which he has been convicted, belongs to Tactical Security and had been booked out to Mavundla.

Even the prosecutor, in closing arguments, conceded it could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Snyman had passed the firearm to Malema, and then taken it back.

What is troubling, however, is how some of our colleagues in the media – despite covering the trial from the very beginning – appear either unwilling or unable to contextualise this nuance. They’ve allowed the narrative to drift into the murky waters of political spin to the detriment of public understanding. – Siyabulela Shasha Siyongwana

