READER LETTER | ANC is beyond redemption

By READER LETTER - 02 October 2025 - 10:50
Former president Thabo Mbeki.
Image: THEANA CALITZ

Former president Thabo Mbeki has raised his voice, warning the ANC that if it does not mend its wayward ways, it will end up on the trash heap of political ignominy.

Mbeki must be horrified at the demise of a party he once led, observing the appalling behaviour of cadres, who have morphed into self-serving gluttons over a period of just three decades. I suspect that his intention was to be a unifying catalyst post-1994, taking the country towards a better future.

But unbeknown to him, the ANC Pandora's box, once opened, unleashed wave after wave of corrupt individuals with one mission: to take. The country is now morally depleted, the coffers of the state are empty, the current ANC leadership is mediocre at best and a captain no longer has a compass to steer the sinking ship.

Mbeki has called for a meeting to address the issues that concern him. He no doubt has a vision, but a vision without implementation is a hallucination. Can he alter the minds of people whose only mission in life is to drive German cars and live in the fanciest areas at the expense of millions of their compatriots?. – Peter Bachtis, Benoni

