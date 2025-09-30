Violence against women is unfortunately too common, but it's not inevitable and it certainly isn't normal. Everyone can think about what they can personally do to ensure violence against women is not tolerated.
While gender-based violence continues to be a huge risk that women and girls face daily, there are ways to prevent it. Some of these include: access to education, economic empowerment, use of a feminist approach to tackle gender inequality, providing homes to ensure girl children safe spaces and more access to financial resources.
We also need to improve club cultures that will teach a boy child about the value of a girl child's life. That begins with promoting respect for women, adopting codes of conduct that have zero tolerance for violence and disrespect and ensuring the responsible service of alcohol.
The reality is that we are in a crisis and women are dying weekly. We need additional awareness and more stakeholders to be involved to make this work. – Mihleketo Mageza
READER LETTER | Take more steps to end GBV
Image: Thulani Mbele
