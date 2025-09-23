Seventy children in the Eastern Cape, where former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, as well as the ANC chair Gwede Mantashe, among other influential people come from, died of acute malnutrition this year. For many years now, the province has been leading in children dying of hunger.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is fixated on bringing forth a new world order. Our legal challenge against Israel has cost SA high trade tariffs and strained diplomatic ties with one of our major trade partners and humanitarian funders, the US.
The pillar of this country, the SAPS, has been gradually crumbling. Invasion by illegal immigrants has rendered SA – infamously dubbed “a free country” – ungovernable and lawless. Rising unemployment has turned the youth onto a path to a future of hopelessness.
The notorious kidnappings we used to hear about from abroad are rearing their ugly head in our own backyard. The final resting spaces, the cemeteries, are said by our metros to be en route to depletion in the next two years. We are fighting for burial space at these graveyards with over 1-million undocumented foreigners, including the family of the late former Zambian president Edgar Lungu, who seek to have him buried here.
Ramaphosa is content with his global pursuits while raging fires are consuming SA. – Thami Zwane, Edenvale
READER LETTER | Pay attention to children's hunger
Image: 123RF/fesenko
Seventy children in the Eastern Cape, where former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, as well as the ANC chair Gwede Mantashe, among other influential people come from, died of acute malnutrition this year. For many years now, the province has been leading in children dying of hunger.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is fixated on bringing forth a new world order. Our legal challenge against Israel has cost SA high trade tariffs and strained diplomatic ties with one of our major trade partners and humanitarian funders, the US.
The pillar of this country, the SAPS, has been gradually crumbling. Invasion by illegal immigrants has rendered SA – infamously dubbed “a free country” – ungovernable and lawless. Rising unemployment has turned the youth onto a path to a future of hopelessness.
The notorious kidnappings we used to hear about from abroad are rearing their ugly head in our own backyard. The final resting spaces, the cemeteries, are said by our metros to be en route to depletion in the next two years. We are fighting for burial space at these graveyards with over 1-million undocumented foreigners, including the family of the late former Zambian president Edgar Lungu, who seek to have him buried here.
Ramaphosa is content with his global pursuits while raging fires are consuming SA. – Thami Zwane, Edenvale
Children are starving while food rots – DA
SOWETAN SAYS | Solutions needed to lower cost-of-living
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos