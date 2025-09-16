Politics today is not the same as of yesteryear. In the past, activists fought the evil of apartheid. Now we are living in a democracy. Therefore, anyone and everyone is allowed to be a politician.
However, the calibre of our current political leaders is not good. Floyd Shivambu is a career politician. He knows nothing but politics. When he left MKP, many thought his political career had come to an end.
He has two master's degrees and could have joined either the academic world or corporate sector but decided to stay in politics.
Some politicians are known to be loyal to their interests, and not to voters. They change political parties as and when their interests change. And they don't care about what others think or say about them.
In SA, when you change political parties like underwear, voters see you as an opportunist and treat you with suspicion. This tends to affect your integrity and credibility as a politician.
Shivambu has been a member of three political parties — ANC, EFF and MKP. He's now the leader of Afrika Mayibuye Movement, a new political party.
Will the voters punish him for changing political parties or vote for the new kid on the block? Only time will tell. — Thabile Mange
READER LETTER | Will the voters vote or punish Floyd Shivambu?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Politics today is not the same as of yesteryear. In the past, activists fought the evil of apartheid. Now we are living in a democracy. Therefore, anyone and everyone is allowed to be a politician.
However, the calibre of our current political leaders is not good. Floyd Shivambu is a career politician. He knows nothing but politics. When he left MKP, many thought his political career had come to an end.
He has two master's degrees and could have joined either the academic world or corporate sector but decided to stay in politics.
Some politicians are known to be loyal to their interests, and not to voters. They change political parties as and when their interests change. And they don't care about what others think or say about them.
In SA, when you change political parties like underwear, voters see you as an opportunist and treat you with suspicion. This tends to affect your integrity and credibility as a politician.
Shivambu has been a member of three political parties — ANC, EFF and MKP. He's now the leader of Afrika Mayibuye Movement, a new political party.
Will the voters punish him for changing political parties or vote for the new kid on the block? Only time will tell. — Thabile Mange
No room for cultish, abusive, pompous, ignorant or tribal leaders, says Mayibuye president Shivambu
‘Shivambu didn’t name his party after me’, says Mayibuye Mandela
Shivambu was 'uncomfortable' with EFF's 'disruptive' behaviour in parliament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos